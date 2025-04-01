'Rishabh Pant would say 'Stupid, stupid, stupid...': Sunil Gavaskar takes dig at himself on live TV over LSG query

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, on Tuesday, recreated the viral 'Stupid, stupid, stupid' moment on live television ahead of the start of the IPL 2025 game between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Gavaskar's statement came in response to a query on Lucknow's batting approach in the ongoing IPL season. Sunil Gavaskar was asked about LSG's batting approach in IPL 2025

Lucknow have been plagued with injuries. As many as three fast bowlers were at the NCA in Bengaluru right before the start of the season, before Mohsin Khan was ruled out. And although Avesh Khan returned to action after recovering from his injury, there remains uncertainty over Mayank Yadav's availability. Hence, before the start of their first home game of the season, against Punjab Kings, the presenter asked Gavaskar on Star Sports if it was the reason behind Lucknow's aggressive-style batting in the ongoing season.

Gavaskar, taking a dig at himself, recreated 'Stupid, stupid, stupid' moment. He said: "I wish you had asked me this question a little while earlier because I spent a little time with Rishabh Pant, and I would have certainly asked him if that was the reason why you guys are playing like that. Maybe he would have responded, stupid, stupid, stupid question."

Moving on from the joke, the India legend reckoned the presence of batters like Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, and Pant naturally added the aggression factor to their batting strategy.

"I think when you look at Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh, they're naturally aggressive players. I think that's the way they play and that's so exciting to watch. And then there's Rishabh Pant also coming down the order. So they really have the batting, and they obviously know that. Look, if they don't have your sharp-edge bowlers, then you certainly need to put more runs on the board to give your other bowlers that much of a cushion in case they don't have a good day," he added.

What is the 'stupid, stupid, stupid' moment?

During the Border-Gavaskar series earlier this year, Pant had miscued a shot and was caught at third man. A fuming Gavaskar's immediate reaction in the commentary box was those exact words - "Stupid, stupid, stupid!"

He added: "You've got two fielders there, and you still go for that. You missed the previous shot, and look where you've been caught. That is throwing away your wicket. You cannot say that is your natural game. I'm sorry. That is not your natural game. This is a stupid shot. This is letting your team down badly. You have to understand the situation as well."

Pant later recreated the moment earlier this month on Instagram when appearing for a brand advertisement.