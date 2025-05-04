Riyan Parag shoots unflinching death stare at Hasaranga, left helpless after RR star dismissed for duck vs KKR

Rajasthan Royals’ middle-order collapse was laid bare in a span of just a few deliveries during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. At the center of the storm was Kolkata Knight Riders’ mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy; with the pitch at Eden Gardens offering bite and turn, the spinner made full use of the surface to dismantle RR’s batting rhythm. Riyan Parag wasn't too impressed with Hasaranga(X)

After removing Dhruv Jurel earlier in the 8th over of the innings, he delivered a peach to Wanindu Hasaranga that gripped off the deck, beat the Sri Lankan's inside edge, and shattered the off-stump. Hasaranga, trying to nudge it into the covers with no foot movement, was completely foxed by the tossed-up googly that spun sharply.

The dismissal, RR’s fifth, brought a moment of visible frustration from Riyan Parag at the non-striker’s end, who wore a grim expression as his partner fell to the only second ball he faced. Parag had a helpless expression as he stared at Hasaranga as the Sri Lankan walked back.

With two wickets gone in the over and KKR’s spinners tightening their grip on the contest, RR's chase crumbled in the middle overs.

KKR's innings

Earlier, a powerful finish by Andre Russell and steady contributions through the innings helped Kolkata Knight Riders post a formidable 206/4 against Rajasthan Royals. After losing Sunil Narine early, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ajinkya Rahane steadied the innings with a brisk partnership.

Gurbaz looked fluent with his 35 off 25 balls before falling to Maheesh Theekshana. Young Angkrish Raghuvanshi then stepped up alongside Rahane, taking KKR to 85/2 at the halfway stage before the skipper was dismissed for 30.

The final flourish came courtesy of Russell, who smashed his way to a 22-ball fifty, eventually finishing unbeaten on 57 off 25 balls. Raghuvanshi’s mature 44 off 31 provided ideal support as the duo stitched together a 61-run stand. Rinku Singh added the final spark with a six-laced cameo, helping KKR plunder 85 runs in the last five overs.