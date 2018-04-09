Rohit Sharma backs Jasprit Bumrah to bounce back after disappointing IPL 2018 opener

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma on Monday backed Jasprit Bumrah to bounce back strongly after a disappointing show against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final overs of their first match in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018.

Mumbai Indians were beaten by Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling contest on Saturday by one wicket with the renowned death-over specialist Bumrah being hammered towards the end.

Dwayne Bravo collected 20 runs off Bumrah’s 19th over — including three sixes before being dismissed on the final ball — to bring the equation down to seven needed off final over, which CSK attained with ease.

Rohit, speaking to media at a promotional event in Mumbai, expressed that Bumrah has played enough cricket to take out his lessons from the contest.

READ | IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings resume home run versus Kolkata Knight Riders

“He is a very strong character. Games like this teaches you more as an individual and he has played enough now to understand how he needs to comeback from those situations. He also knows that there is a lot of pressure on him, as in responsibility. He is there to enjoy that moment, and he wants to take it up as a challenge. Games like this will happen but again, he will still be our best bowler,” Rohit said.

Rohit resonated Mumbai Indians’ coach Mahela Jayawardene’s assessment that at times it becomes difficult to contain a batsman who is in flow.

“Everyone saw what happened. There were certain things that we did not do right in the pressure situation. That’s all. We were in the game till the 17th over, the last three overs were… the game drifted away from us. You cannot do much about it. (At) Wankhede it is always difficult to contain batsmen once they are set. With the dew and all those factors it is very hard for the bowlers, but that is not an excuse. I am just trying to say what exactly happened on that day and (in) that particular over,” he said.

“Bumrah is one of the highest rated Indian death bowlers; anyone can have a bad day. We know it is not the end of the world and Mumbai Indians have always lost the first game and won the title. I hope it is the same this year,” Rohit quipped.

READ | IPL 2018: MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik gear up to make educated guesses

High praise for Markande

Rohit was all praise for the 20-year-old leg-spinner Mayank Markande, who ripped apart CSK’s middle-order, claiming the prized scalps of MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu.

“He has got great control of whatever he does, so, I think going forward he will be a great weapon for us. You never know, he has got great skills and potentially he is good. It’s just about going out there and doing what he is doing. For us, me and Mahela (Jayawardene) as captain and coach, we just have to be supportive to this guy. He has got everything that he needs to be successful at the highest level,” Rohit said.

‘Pandya will be fine’

The Mumbai Indians’ captain brushed aside worries surrounding all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who had a nasty fall at the end of their innings and looked in pain through his four-over spell.

“He’s looking good for now. He twisted his ankle but (then) he came (back on the field) and bowled four overs. We have three days (for the next match). I think he will be fine,” Rohit said.

Having lost their opening clash to CSK, the Rohit-led team will now travel to Hyderabad to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday, April 12.