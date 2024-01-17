Rohit Sharma livid, gives umpire an earful after no-ball blunder in India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I

Rohit Sharma was left absolutely fuming after the umpire committed not one but two blunders against the India captain during the 3rd T20I against Afghanistan at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday. After refusing Rohit his first scoring runs of the night – a four that was given as leg byes, official Virender Sharma surprisingly did not report a waist-high full toss. Rohit's outburst – his second of the evening after expressing displeasure on the first error – came in the 14th over after the last ball was bowled. Saleem Saifi had banged in a full-toss which Rohit connected with the bat above his waist. As the single was completed, Rohit kept looking at the square leg umpire Sharma, waiting for him to raise his hand, signal a no-ball and offer India a free-hit. Shockingly, there was no signal, and it made Rohit absolutely livid. Rohit Sharma couldn't be calmed down.(BCCI/Screengrab)

The India captain, who is known for his animated reactions, was at it. He couldn't believe that it was given as a legitimate delivery and ensured he gave Sharma a piece of his mind. Rohit had his arms up in disbelief and to an extent, even tried to talk the umpire into signalling a wide. But when he didn't, Rohit lost it. At both ends of the commercial break, Rohit's frustration did not die down – even by a bit. As play resumed in the next over, and Rohit took a single, he was still up the umpire's ears, hurling a mouthful at him.

But it was almost as if the decision turned on a switch in Rohit. Such was the impact of Rohit's verbal lashing, that two overs later, the same umpire signalled a waist-high no-ball which the bowler had erred just by a fraction. The margin of error was so minimal that if the previous one wasn't given a no-ball, there was no way this one would have qualified either.

He went berserk in a magnificent show of acceleration as from 50 off 41 deliveries, Rohit brought up his century off just 64 balls – the second fifty taking just 23 balls. With this, he became the first batter ever to complete five T20I centuries as India muscled their way to 212/4 from a precarious 22 for 4. That India sailed past 200 with ease wasn’t entirely due to Rohit’s onslaught. He was ably supported by Rinku Singh who bludgeoned a half-century himself, tonking an unbeaten 69 off 39 deliveries with 6 sixes and 2 fours. India added 103 runs off the last five overs - including 36 off the final six balls - as Rohit and Rinku went on a rampage en route to a record partnership of 190 not out for the fifth wicket.