'Rohit Sharma needs to call Agarkar and hand his resignation': MI star blasted after another flop show in IPL 2024
Pat Cummins dismissed Rohit Sharma for just 4 in the much-win clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The MI star has scored just 33 runs in the last five innings.
Rohit Sharma once again failed to put up a big score as his rough patch continues with another flop show against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League match on Monday. Rohit started the tournament on a high, but in the last six matches, it just went downhill for him with every passing game. The swashbuckling opener hasn't been able to get going. As a result, he scored just 33 runs in the last five innings.
Rohit was dismissed by Pat Cummins for just 4 in the much-win clash against SRH on Monday. Chasing the 174-run target, Rohit opened his account with a boundary on the first ball he faced, but Cummins got the better of him. He tried to flick it but only managed to get an edge on it as Heinrich Klassen grabbed an easy catch behind the stumps.
It was the fourth time when Cummins got the better of Rohit in T20Is as the Indian skipper's struggles against him continued.
Rohit Sharma vs Pat Cummins in T20s
Innings: 9
Runs: 57
Balls; 41
Dismissals: 4
Avg: 14.25
The former Mumbai Indians captain faced the wrath of cricket fans on social media after his sluggish form continued in the cash-rich.
Rohit's recent form is not a good sign for the Indian team as he will lead the Men in Blue in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.
Earlier, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to field against SRH at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Mumbai started the match at the bottom of the points table with 3 wins out of 11 matches.
Skipper Pandya struck form before the T20 World Cup, while veteran Piyush Chawla also bagged three wickets as the five-time champions restricted SRH to a below-par 173/8.
Pandya hit the right chord with the ball and returned with the figures of 4-0-31-3 while Chawla (4-0-33-3) produced an impactful performance to trouble the SRH batters. Meanwhile, SRH skipper Cummins chipped in with a 17-ball 35 (2x4s, 2x6s) late in the innings to take them past the 150-run mark.
