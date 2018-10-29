Rohit Sharma outscores West Indies in Mumbai ODI, claims unique record

It is not everyday that a single batsman is able to outscore the opposition but that was exactly the case on Monday when Rohit Sharma achieved the brilliant feat against West Indies in Mumbai.

While Rohit played a brilliant knock of 162, the Jason Holder-led side was all out for just 153 thanks to three-wicket hauls from Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav.

This was the second time that Rohit has achieved this feat after he did it against Sri Lanka in Kolkata (2014). That match was extra special for the Mumbai cricketer as he went on to score the highest individual score in ODI history. While Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh have also achieved this feat, no Indian batsman has done it twice in ODIs.

Indian batsman outscoring the opposition in a completed ODI:

S Tendulkar (152) v Namibia (130), Pietermaritzburg, 2003

Yuvraj (102*) v Bangladesh (76), Dhaka, 2003

Rohit Sharma (264) v Sri Lanka (251), Kolkata, 2014

Rohit Sharma (162) v West Indies (153), Mumbai BS, 2018 *

Sharma put on 71 runs with opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, who was the first to go off Keemo Paul for 38.

Sharma, who made an unbeaten 152 in India’s opening win, then steadied the innings and soon counter attacked along with Rayudu to slowly take apart the West Indies bowling attack.

Sharma -- the only batsman to score three ODI double centuries -- got to his 21st century in just 98 deliveries as he raised his bat and kissed the team logo on his helmet.

He clobbered the bowlers to all parts of the ground, hitting 20 fours and 4 sixes during his 137-ball stay at the crease. It was Sharma’s seventh 150 plus score in ODIs.

Off-spinner Ashley Nurse finally got Sharma’s wicket as the batsman sliced the ball to short third-man and Chandrapaul Hemraj took an excellent catch.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 21:47 IST