India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli & Co break 15-year-old record in Mumbai ODI

It was a brilliant performance by the Indian cricket team as Virat Kohli & Co registered a massive 224-run win over West Indies to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series in Mumbai on Monday. It was the third biggest win for India (in terms of runs) in ODIs and the biggest when it comes to Test playing nations.

The two biggest victories were 257-run win over Bermuda in the 2007 World Cup and 256-run victory against Hong Kong during the Asia Cup in 2008.

Biggest wins for India in ODIs (by runs):

257 vs Bermuda, Port Of Spain, 2007

256 vs Hong Kong, Karachi, 2008

224 vs West Indies, Mumbai, 2018

200 vs Bangladesh, Dhaka, 2003

190 vs New Zealand, Visakhapatnam, 2016

Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu hit centuries Monday in India’s 224-run victory over the West Indies in the fourth one-day international for a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Sharma hit 162 with 20 fours and four sixes as opening batsman, and Rayudu scored 100 off 81 balls as both made full use of batting conditions and propelled India to 377-5.

The West Indies top order stuttered for the first time in the series and was bowled out for 153 in 36.2 overs with captain Jason Holder remaining unbeaten on 54. Fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed (3-13) ran through the middle-order while Kuldeep Yadav spun out the tail with 3-42.

(with agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 21:09 IST