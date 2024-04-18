Rohit Sharma reunites with Shikhar Dhawan, lifts the mood of injured PBKS skipper as Punjab host Mumbai in IPL 2024

Punjab Kings missed the services of skipper Shikhar Dhawan when Sam Curran and Co. squared off against Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians in match No.33 of the Indian Premier League season 2024 on Thursday. Warming up for Mumbai's crucial away clash in the cash-rich league, former MI skipper Rohit Sharma was reunited with veteran Indian opener Dhawan before the coin toss at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Rohit Sharma reunites with Shikhar Dhawan as PBKS meet MI in the IPL 2024(PTI-Jio Cinema)

Warmly embracing Dhawan, who is unavailable for selection due to an injury, Rohit performed a dance step with the India skipper in the lead-up to the traditional toss. Rohit and Dhawan's wholesome moment became the talk of the town on social media. Rohit was leading the Mumbai Indians franchise in Punjab's previous home game against the five-time champions in the IPL 2023. Winning the toss at Mohali, Rohit famously asked Dhawan whether his side should bat or bowl against Punjab. “I asked Shikhar Dhawan what to do. He said bowl first, so we will bowl first,” Rohit had said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma reveals 'MS Dhoni will be in US', gives stamp of approval to Dinesh Karthik: ‘Hard to convince MS’

Why Dhawan is not playing in PBKS vs MI match?

Dhawan suffered a shoulder injury, which prevented him from featuring in the PBKS XI against Mumbai Indians. According to Punjab Kings coach Sanjay Bangar, the senior batter can also miss Punjab's next IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans on Sunday. In Dhawan's absence, England all-rounder Curran is leading the Punjab-based franchise.

How Dhawan has performed in IPL 2024?

PBKS skipper Dhawan has amassed 152 runs from five innings with an average of 30.40 at the IPL 2024. Dhawan is the leading run-getter for Punjab Kings after five matches at the IPL 2024. With a single half-century, Dhawan has the highest score of 61* this season. The 38-year-old scored 14 off 16 balls in his last outing for the Punjab Kings. "Shikhar is not well, so that's the only injury, and Rilee comes in for Jonny today. It is not nice to lose the close games but we are doing a lot of things right. Taide drops out of the side, just a couple of tactical changes," Curran said after winning the toss.