IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings opt to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to field first against hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore in their 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore on Wednesday.

Both sides are coming on the back of victories — Bangalore over Delhi Daredevils by six wickets while Chennai had yet again managed to carve out a nail-biting finish as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs.

There were two changes for both the sides as well. While Chennai roped in Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir for Faf du Plessis and Karn Sharma, Royal Challengers Bangalore brought in Pawan Negi and Colin de Grandhomme instead of Manan Vohra and Chris Woakes.

While both the sides would want to continue their winning momentum, a win for Chennai will help them take first spot owing to a better net run rate over Kings XI Punjab. Bangalore are placed sixth on the table.

Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Quinton de Kock (w), Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Corey Anderson, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir