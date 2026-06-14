SA20 has given cricket back to the country: Dale Steyn

Former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn has termed the synergy between SA20 and IPL as a big factor in the success of the Protean league, which he said brought the crowd back to stadiums in his country. Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn (Getty)

The SA20 has evoked enthusiastic support from fans across the nation in its previous four editions, and Cricket South Africa is hoping for an encore during season five later this year.

"South Africa has been desperate for cricket. The world went through a pandemic and sport was definitely taken away from South Africa. Local sport took a hit in South Africa. I think (SA20 Commissioner) Graeme Smith and the league have given the sport back to the country," Steyn said during a select media interaction organised by SA20 ahead of season five.

"You've been desperate for cricket and we've given it back to the fans and the spectators. They have grabbed it with both hands and SA20 has delivered. Now, the spectators are delivering. They are coming back season after season supporting their teams," he added.

Steyn also thought that Indian ownership in SA20 and regular presence of South African players in the IPL have contributed to the league's success.

"South Africa's relationship with India has been phenomenal. With the introduction of the SA20 and having Indian owners for Sunrisers Eastern Cape, MI Cape Town etc… so having that relationship feeds really well.

"When it comes to scheduling, CSA is pretty certain that they've got no cricket that interferes with the timeline of the IPL. So, a lot of those white ball players are going to be available for the IPL - class players for a full tournament.

"It's not, oh!, we're resting them for the first four weeks or they're unavailable because there's a series coming up etc. Coaches and teams know that," he said.

So, is it feasible for SA20 to play a match in front of an Indian audience similar to the Big Bash League? The season opener of BBL 2026-27 is scheduled to play in Chennai.

"The biggest takeaway from the SA20 is the spectators. So, I would feel harsh to rob the South Africans of one game. The Indians have got the IPL, the biggest competition. They're spoiled with the IPL. I can promise you that. To give them another game and then take it away from the South Africans, I feel like you're just shooting yourself in the foot."

The 42-year-old was not clearly impressed by the idea of having a SA20 game away from South Africans shores.

"You've finally got a competition here in South Africa that's working. And now, you're taking one of those games to India. Where do we see that going?

"But maybe the Big Bash is suffering a slow death and they're just trying to rejuvenate their competition by getting some support from India. I think the players will enjoy it - travel to India and play in Chennai.

"I don't think that that would be an option for the SA20. I think it's doing really well in South Africa. And there's a saying, if it ain't broke, don't fix it," he added.