Tendulkar, Azharuddin, Jaffer hail England's record chase against India in 5th Test, reserves praises for Root, Bairstow

378 runs! 78 overs! And against this Indian bowling attack! England had an impossible target in sight as India stood on top even until the end of the second session of the rescheduled fifth Test at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground. Nobody gave them a chance, especially after their unimpressive batting in the first innings, where they were folded for 284 runs. However, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow helped England achieve the impossible and set a new world record in Birmingham as the hosts successfully chased down the total to beat India by seven wickets and subsequently level the series 2-2. The record chase drew immense praise form former and present cricketers.

England openers - Alex Lees and Zak Crawley - provided them a perfect start to the chase as they stitched a 107-run stand with the former notching up his half-century. However, in a space of 15 deliveries, England went three down losing both their openers and Ollie Pope for a duck.

The onus hence were on two in-form batters in Bairstow and Root. The former ramped up his second century in the Test, becoming only the third ever England batter to achieve the feat at home against India while Root continued his sublime form to score his third century this summer and fifth in 2022. Together, the pair added an unbeaten 269-run stand which is the fourth-highest stand in the fourth innings of a Test match and the only second unbeaten partnership in Test history.

Here is how cricket legends reacted to England's win…

No praise high enough for these two! @root66 is the best test batter right now, but the way @jbairstow21 rose to the challenge in both inns was superb. You just got to doff your hat and say well played 👏🏽 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/T6sX0NBKhK — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 5, 2022

This is just incredible to watch! — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) July 5, 2022

Exemplary batting performance by England in the second innings.

Real gutsy effort to chase and get 373 runs with more than half a day's play left. Superb performance.#ENGvIND #JonnyBairstow #JoeRoot — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) July 5, 2022

Special win by England to level the series.



Joe Root & Jonny Bairstow have been in sublime form and made batting look very easy.



Congratulations to England on a convincing victory. @Bazmccullum #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/PKAdWVLGJo — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 5, 2022

"When the lads play like this, it makes my job easier. When you have clarity like we have in the dressing room, it makes chasing totals like this easier. 378 would have been scary five weeks ago, but now it's all good. Jonny and Root will get all the credit, but the precedent was set up by the way the openers played against Bumrah and Shami with the new ball. It is all about taking wickets and taking ten wickets," England captain Ben Stokes said after the big win.

