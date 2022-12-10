Sachin Tendulkar's priceless reaction as Ishan Kishan joins him in 200 club: 'The innings you played today...'

Ishan Kishan on Saturday became the first to convert his maiden ODI century to a double century. He smacked 10 sixes and 24 fours on his way to a score of 210 off just 131 balls, thus becoming the fourth Indian to score a double century in men's ODI cricket. He thus joined a club that was previously occupied only by India captain Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar.

Tendulkar joined Sehwag in congratulating Kishan on Saturday after the latter's knock. Tendulkar also hailed former India captain Virat Kohli, who share a 290-run stand for the second wicket with Kishan that came in just 190 balls and himself went on to score his 44th ODI century. A fabulous knock! A fabulous knock! The innings you played today deserves double the appreciation too @ishankishan51! Wonderful knock by @imVkohli as well. Many congratulations!" said Tendulkar in his tweet.

Tendulkar was the first cricketer to score a double century in a men's ODI. He had scored an unbeaten 200 off 147 balls against South Africa in February 2010. Since then, Sehwag has done it once while Rohit has hit three double centuries, making him the only player to go past the mark more than once. Rohit also still holds the record for the highest-ever ODI score, which was a colossal 264 off 173 balls against Sri Lanka in November 2014.

On Saturday, Kishan came in as replacement for the injured Rohit and opened the innings with Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan fell for just three runs in the fifth over but then Kishan then went after the bowlers with Kohli at the other end. He ended up hitting 10 sixes and 24 fours in his innings. Kishan finally fell to Taskin Ahmed in the 36th over.

Kohli, meanwhile, went on to score his 44th ODI century and 72nd international ton overall. This was his first ODI century since August 2019 when he had scored an unbeaten 114 against the West Indies in Port of Spain. Kohli eventually fell on 113 off 91 balls, hitting 11 fours and two sixes in his innings. India are looking for a consolation win in Chattogram, having already lost the three-match ODI series after twin defeats in Dhaka.

