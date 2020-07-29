Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet on Stuart Broad’s 500 Test wickets wins hearts

cricket

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 09:22 IST

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who has been keenly following the England vs West Indies three-match Test series, heaped praise on England fast bowler Stuart Broad for becoming the second England bowler after James Anderson to claim 500 Test wickets. on Day 5, Broad dismissed West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite in 14th over of the West Indies innings to complete the milestone. Brathwaite interestingly, was also Anderson’s 500th Test scalp. After Broad’s achievement this also became the first instance when two bowlers with 500 wickets were playing for the same side in a Test match.

Sachin, who had earlier backed Broad to come good in the second Test, said that the pacer was out on a mission and congratulated the England side for their “emphatic series win”.

Also Read | ‘Sachin was never ruthless, couldn’t convert hundreds into 200s & 300s’

Congratulations to England on their emphatic series win.



And like I said earlier, @StuartBroad8 had a spring in his step and was out there on a mission. Congratulations also to him on picking his 500th Test wicket. Terrific achievement! #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/LGRKWBYOSh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 28, 2020

“Congratulations to England on their emphatic series win. And like I said earlier, @StuartBroad8 had a spring in his step and was out there on a mission. Congratulations also to him on picking his 500th Test wicket. Terrific achievement! #ENGvWI,” Sachin tweeted.

Broad is now placed at the seventh place in the list for most wickets taken in the Test format. The pacer currently has 500 wickets from 140 Test matches.

Broad, who picked up a 10-wicket match-haul - he had picked up 6/31 in the first innings and returned with 4/36 in the second - in England’s series-clinching 269-run win at Manchester on Tuesday, was adjudged the Player of the Match. The 34-year-old bowler had also played a knock of 62 runs to help England post 369 runs on the board.