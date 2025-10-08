Sai and the fight for a spot in the Indian team

New Delhi: There are many who after watching India decimate West Indies in the first Test at Ahmedabad wondered whether this series had any real value for the players or the spectators. To be fair, it isn’t much of a challenge for the established professionals but there is always the idea of good form that every player chases. India's Sai Sudharsan along with Shubman Gill during practice. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

However, for those youngsters looking to reserve their spot in the line-up for a while at least, the West Indies series is godsend. With the visitors missing two of their best pacers (Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph), the batters have the opportunity to go for hundreds, as Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja did in Ahmedabad.

The wicket-keeper was making the most of the opportunity he got as Rishabh Pant recovers from his foot fracture. His 125 in the first Test bore such a stamp of class that some felt he might be good enough to hold his place in the eleven as a batter alone even after Pant is back.

That is good news for Jurel but not so good for someone like Sai Sudharsan, who has the backing of the team management but not enough runs to show for it. In four Tests, the 23-year-old left-hander has scored 147 runs at an average of 21.00.

So, when in the India nets on Wednesday skipper Shubman Gill stood right behind Sai as he batted against spinners, it could be seen as a sign of how dearly the team would like the batter from Tamil Nadu to find success. After every few shots, Gill would offer some advice. At times, Sai would have some questions of his own. Sometimes, there was a nod from the skipper, at others, a shake of the head.

These were heart-warming scenes but most of all it spoke of the bond Gill and Sai share. They are a formidable opening partnership for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League and now, Gill would like to bring his mate to a higher level if he can.

The toughest thing to get in the India set-up is an opportunity. Sometimes, you wait years… ask Karun Nair, and then still fail. Sometimes, you get it after the red-hot form cools down. Sometimes, you never get it. Timing, in a sense, is everything and that is something Sai will be aware of as well.

“I think he’s under no illusion and you can’t hide from the fact that you do fight for a spot in this environment,” said assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate on Wednesday after a long nets session for the team. “You saw Karun Nair get four Tests in England. There are a lot of good players about to get the heels of whoever has possession of that spot. So, Sai just needs to focus on believing in himself.”

For now, the team believes in him for the No.3 spot. And that means something. But at the moment, it is something vague like potential — that you can feel but can’t quite put your finger on. To solidify that feeling, Sai needs to score some runs; some big runs.

“We just want him to go in there and just bat,” said ten Doeschate. “We know he’s good enough and now he has to find a way of scoring runs and showing the rest of the country and the rest of the team that he’s good enough to hold that spot.”

And that is where West Indies come in. The quality of the opposition has a huge bearing on the risk a team is willing to take. Against Australia, it would be a tighter fit. After WI, they have greater leeway.

“Particularly in a winning team, you can absorb that. In a series like this, it’s nice. We know he’s going to get four knocks,” said ten Doeschate. “Well, obviously, only one knock in the first Test, but he’s going to get two Test matches to put his plans together.”

The tough part for any Test cricketer these days is how quickly players need to transition between formats. From the Asia Cup to this Test series and then onwards to the white-ball series in Australia — India’s schedule is a testament to that. In such a scenario, rhythm can prove to be elusive.

“It doesn’t help that you have five Test matches in the UK and then you wait six weeks to play the next Test match,” he said. “It’s the same thing happening after this Test next week. We don’t have a Test for another three-and-a-half weeks.

“So, there’s no sort of string of fixtures to get your rhythm and get yourself going. But again, that is the nature of Test cricket in this era and he has to find a way to do it… and we feel he’ll deliver on his promise very, very soon.”