Sanju Samson-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opening pair on cards? Ex-India star explains why
With Sanju Samson now back in the squad, the opening combination will once again be a major talking point.
Team India has brought Sanju Samson back into the T20I squad for the upcoming series against Afghanistan after he missed the Zimbabwe tour. Since India’s T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year, the team management has constantly shuffled the squad, particularly at the top of the order. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was fast-tracked into the senior side following his incredible IPL season and has been given opportunities to open alongside Abhishek Sharma. Samson, meanwhile, lost his place after a series of inconsistent performances following his impressive World Cup campaign. His return for the Afghanistan series now gives him another opportunity to regain his position, with India still appearing to search for their best combination at the top of the order.
With Samson now back in the squad, the opening combination will once again be a major talking point. Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta believes the team management could explore a new pairing, with Samson and Sooryavanshi yet to open together for India.
“Straight away, if you think about the last match (England T20Is), it was Sanju and Abhishek. Leave Zimbabwe aside. When all three were available, Sanju and Abhishek were there. I think we haven’t seen the Sanju-Vaibhav combination yet. So far, we’ve seen Abhishek-Vaibhav and Abhishek-Sanju, right? It’s not a bad idea to even try and see what kind of combination Sanju and Vaibhav can make,” Dasgupta said on his YouTube channel.
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Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi has made a strong case for himself, finishing as the top run-scorer with 151 runs in three innings against Zimbabwe. He scored two fifties at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 196.10, including a match-winning 81. He was also named Player of the Series as India secured their first series win under newly appointed T20I captain Shreyas Iyer, following defeats to Ireland and England.
"Try every combination"
Dasgupta, however, made it clear that his suggestion was not about dropping any of the three players. With the T20 World Cup approaching, he believes India should use the available matches to give different combinations enough opportunities and game time before deciding what works best.
“Again, I’m not saying, please don’t get me wrong, I’m not talking about dropping anyone here. I’m just saying, reiterating again, that the idea is that before the World Cup, you want to give every combination and every individual a proper chance and proper game time to understand what works,” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More