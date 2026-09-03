Sanju Samson-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opening pair on cards? Ex-India star explains why

Team India has brought Sanju Samson back into the T20I squad for the upcoming series against Afghanistan after he missed the Zimbabwe tour. Since India’s T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year, the team management has constantly shuffled the squad, particularly at the top of the order. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was fast-tracked into the senior side following his incredible IPL season and has been given opportunities to open alongside Abhishek Sharma. Samson, meanwhile, lost his place after a series of inconsistent performances following his impressive World Cup campaign. His return for the Afghanistan series now gives him another opportunity to regain his position, with India still appearing to search for their best combination at the top of the order. Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could open together for India: Ex-India star’s big suggestion (Reuters and ANI)

With Samson now back in the squad, the opening combination will once again be a major talking point. Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta believes the team management could explore a new pairing, with Samson and Sooryavanshi yet to open together for India.

“Straight away, if you think about the last match (England T20Is), it was Sanju and Abhishek. Leave Zimbabwe aside. When all three were available, Sanju and Abhishek were there. I think we haven’t seen the Sanju-Vaibhav combination yet. So far, we’ve seen Abhishek-Vaibhav and Abhishek-Sanju, right? It’s not a bad idea to even try and see what kind of combination Sanju and Vaibhav can make,” Dasgupta said on his YouTube channel.

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