‘India lost to Ireland’: Mohsin Naqvi’s brutal reminder as Pakistan press panic button amid unprecedented backlash
Mohsin Naqvi pointed to South Africa’s loss to Namibia and India’s shock defeat to Ireland as examples of top teams also suffering unexpected results.
PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has found a rather unusual way to defend Pakistan cricket amid growing criticism. He pointed to India’s shock defeat to Ireland and South Africa’s loss to Namibia as examples of even top teams suffering unexpected setbacks.
Their recent performances on the England tour, where they suffered a heavy defeat without putting up much fight, only highlighted the concerns. The PCB responded with drastic measures, sending seven Pakistan players home midway through the tour. Members of the coaching staff were also shown the door, including former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul, in a major shake-up.
While acknowledging that Pakistan cricket is going through a difficult phase, Naqvi defended the team against the criticism following their recent setbacks. He pointed to South Africa’s loss to Namibia and India’s shock defeat to Ireland as examples of top teams also suffering unexpected results.
"Let me ask you one thing: South Africa lost to Namibia, and India lost to Ireland. Has cricket ended there as well? Yes, one thing is important: whoever we need here, we will definitely bring in. If someone is not clicking or not performing, then what can we do? Every match and every series is important for us," Naqvi said in a video which is going viral on social media.
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Naqvi also addressed the situation surrounding Salman Agha, who has struggled for form in recent outings despite being regarded as one of Pakistan’s key players.
"Agha is such a brilliant player, and yet he is not clicking at the moment for certain reasons. We are not telling him, ‘We asked you to go and rest’; we spoke to him and did everything. So, the objective is not to remove someone from the team. The objective is that if a player is not clicking, then we should make a change," he added.
“Look at what the rankings were before”
Meanwhile, Naqvi also pushed back against criticism of his tenure, insisting that Pakistan’s recent Test setbacks should not overshadow the progress made in the white-ball formats. He argued that the team’s ODI and T20I rankings have improved since the current coaching set-up was brought in, while acknowledging that the two Test defeats were disappointing.
"Yes, absolutely, what happened in the Test match cannot be termed wrong. We have lost these two matches, but I believe that, God willing, we will make progress in the coming days, just as we did in ODIs and T20Is. I have never been afraid of criticism, and I never will be. Those who say cricket has been destroyed since I came - look at what the rankings were before we brought our coaching team. We were eighth in ODIs and now we're fifth, in T20Is we jumped to sixth position from ninth, " Naqvi said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More