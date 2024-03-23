 Sehwag wrongly targetted for derogatory remark, video shows he never used controversial term to describe Orry | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Sehwag wrongly targetted for derogatory remark, video shows he never used controversial term to describe Orry

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 23, 2024 10:48 AM IST

Virender Sehwag faced significant flak on social media platforms for his alleged use of a derogatory remark towards Orry

The IPL 2024 kickstarted Friday with Chennai Super Kings registering a thumping win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai. Alongside the action on the field, the broadcasters also assembled a star-studded commentary panel. Among the seasoned cricketers gracing the panel were former Indian cricket team players such as Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina, adding their expert analysis to the game.

Virender Sehwag was accused of using a derogatory term towards Orry (R)(File)
Virender Sehwag was accused of using a derogatory term towards Orry (R)(File)

However, what caught the attention of many was the inclusion of social media influencer Orry in the lineup. Known for his vast popularity on social platforms and his close ties with top Bollywood stars, Orry was included in the pre-match coverage of the IPL opener.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read 'Don't think he practised this since last year': MS Dhoni's splendid act in CSK vs RCB last over amazes Manjrekar, Raina

One of the interactions between Orry and Sehwag, however, gained significant attention from fans on social media as the former India opener faced flak over the alleged use of a derogatory term. But a video has now surfaced that shows that Sehwag, in fact, never used the word to describe Orry.

Here's how the entire conversation panned out:

Orry: "Ye suit na bahut mehenga hai. Is mein sports nahi khel sakte. But baad mein dikhayega (This is a costly dress, won't be able to play in this one)

Anchor: "You want to show your favourite signature shot?"

Sehwag: "Main maara toh inhe bahar hi bhejunga (If I hit, I will smack him out)," Virender Sehwag replied.

Watch:

A viral post on the social media platform X, previously Twitter, falsely accused Sehwag of using a derogatory term to refer to the LGBTQ+ community.

Sehwag is part of the Haryanvi commentary team on the Star Sports network for the 2024 Indian Premier League but was in the Hindi pre-match show for the opening game.

A comprehensive win

Chennai Super Kings, under their new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, registered a dominant six-wicket victory over the RCB to kickstart their IPL 2024 campaign on Friday. Despite losing the toss, CSK gained control over the proceedings when they left the RCB reeling at 78/5 after Faf du Plessis opted to bat.

Anuj Rawat (48) and Dinesh Karthik (38*), then, steered the innings to a competitive total of 178/6. CSK, however, faced little difficulty in chasing down the target with 8 balls to spare.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and exclusive insights on the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times Website and Apps.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Sehwag wrongly targetted for derogatory remark, video shows he never used controversial term to describe Orry
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On