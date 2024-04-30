Shah Rukh Khan hugs Sourav Ganguly after KKR vs DC clash as Eden Gardens crowd witnesses ‘nostalgic reunion’

It was an amiable reunion between two legends in their business as Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly shared a heartwarming moment during the KKR vs DC clash at the Eden Gardens on Monday. The moment amplified the delight of the spectators as Shah Rukh went to the former Indian skipper and embraced him. Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan interact with each other after the match (ANI)

For the ones unaware, Ganguly had served as KKR’s skipper for the inaugural edition before leaving the side in 2010. As the duo shared the space after so many years, fans were overwhelmed to witness the nostalgic reunion as they applauded and captured the moment on their mobile phones. The highly anticipated reunion also sparked a social media storm where the fans were elated to see the KKR icons together. The ‘Prince of Kolkata’ also received a warm reception from the Eden Gardens crowd every time he was seen on the big screen.

KKR demolish DC on home soil.

Earlier in the day, KKR outclassed their guest DC in a dominating fashion. The latter chose to bat first and replicate their 257-run target against MI but failed miserably. Openers Prithvi Shaw and Jake Fraser-McGurk looked positive after hitting a few boundaries initially but their knocks were cut short cheaply. The two-time former champions held a firm grip over the match from there on as they did not allow any other DC batter to build the momentum. The guests were stabilized by spinner Kuldeep Yadav who helped the team get past 150 runs and breathe slightly easily in the match.

The left-hander was the highest scorer of the team after hitting 35 runs off just 26 balls with 5 fours and 1 six. The Capitals sought to retaliate against the hosts but were blown away by a thunderous start from opener Phil Salt who bashed Lizaad Williams for 23 runs in the first over. The 2020-runner ups then missed a huge opportunity to dismiss the Englishman in the next over bowled by Khaleel Ahmed after he was dropped by Williams.

Salt ensured that the guests paid the price as he hit a fabulous 68 runs off 33 deliveries which included 7 fours and 5 sixes. KKR never seemed to lose grip over the match thereafter as skipper Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer eased past the total with 21 balls to spare. The win propelled the Knight Riders to the second spot in the points table with 12 points. DC on the other hand remained firm on no.6 with five wins from 11 matches.