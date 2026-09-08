Outscored Kohli, struck 447 runs at an average of 111; yet, his India call-up never arrived, Dhoni-Saha stood in the way

At 19 years and one day old, a left-handed wicketkeeper walked into the inaugural IPL and produced the sort of debut that should have opened every door available to a young Indian cricketer. Facing a Delhi attack featuring Glenn McGrath, he struck 52 off 42 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore and was named Player of the Match despite his team losing. Virat Kohli with his U19 World Cup-winning team. (X Images) Only a few weeks earlier, he had returned from Malaysia as an Under-19 World Cup champion. In India's semi-final against New Zealand, a side featuring Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Corey Anderson, he had top-scored with 51. Virat Kohli, India's captain and the youngster who would eventually define that generation, made 43. By the end of that first IPL season, another prize had followed. The teenager was named the tournament's Best Under-19 Player, the inaugural version of the award that would later evolve into what is now known as the Emerging Player of the Season. The player was Shreevats Goswami, and the most striking part of his career is that despite those beginnings — and several major domestic performances that followed — he never played a senior international for India. The youngster who kept producing Goswami's emergence was not built around one good tournament. Before the 2008 Under-19 World Cup, he had already scored 97 against South Africa and followed it with 104 against Bangladesh on India's youth tour. The World Cup then established him as one of the standout members of Kohli's side. His 51 in the semi-final against New Zealand was particularly significant, coming in a tense chase against a team containing several future international stars.

Shreevats Goswami for RCB in IPL against the Knight Riders. (X Images)

The IPL accelerated the hype. His debut fifty came immediately after his 19th birthday and, by the end of the season, Goswami had become the first winner in the lineage of what is today the IPL's Emerging Player award. But perhaps his strongest case for a higher level came after the teenage spotlight had begun to fade. In the 2009-10 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Goswami scored 568 runs in seven innings for Bengal, including three centuries and a fifty. He finished as the highest run-scorer in the entire competition and made 81 in the final against Tamil Nadu. At just 20, he had followed an Under-19 World Cup title and an IPL award by becoming the leading scorer in India's premier domestic one-day competition. And still, the next step did not arrive. Goswami later reflected on not being selected for India A or even the India Emerging squad after that season and suggested that timing may have played a part. Dhoni for India, Saha for Bengal For a wicketkeeper-batter trying to break into the Indian team in that period, the problem was obvious. MS Dhoni was captain, wicketkeeper and one of the most important players in world cricket. At Bengal, Goswami encountered another obstacle: Wriddhiman Saha. Saha became India's leading Test wicketkeeper for a period and remained Bengal's preferred option behind the stumps for long stretches.

Shreevats Goswami for India in the U19 World Cup 2007. (X Images)