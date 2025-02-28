Shubman Gill to captain India in Champions Trophy 2025 as injured Rohit Sharma might be rested vs New Zealand: Report

Shubman Gill may make his ODI captaincy debut in the last group-stage match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday as the Indian team management is mulling resting regular captain Rohit Sharma from the inconsequential match, reported The Indian Express. Rohit hurt his hamstring while chasing a ball in the early part of Pakistan's innings in India's second Group A match last Sunday (February 23). He seemed to struggle with it before leaving the field at the end of the 26th over. India's Shubman Gill (L) is congratulated by his team captain Rohit Sharma(AFP)

Gill, the designated vice-captain, stepped up to lead India for some time. Rohit returned to the field after a few overs to take up leadership duties, but he did not seem to be a 100% fit. Concerns about Rohit's fitness became real when he did not bat in India's first training session in Dubai on Wednesday, two days after their victory against Pakistan.

According to multiple reports, Rohit was the only Indian batter not batting in the nets during India's rigorous training session on Wednesday. The Indian captain did not even take throwdowns. Rohit, instead, spent a lot of time discussing strategy with head coach Gautam Gambhir. The only shining light was the little sprint that Rohit took. It indicated that the injury is perhaps not as serious as putting a dent in India's Champions Trophy, but it may just be enough to prompt them to rest Rohit from the New Zealand match.

The match against New Zealand holds little value in the tournament context, as both teams have already confirmed their semi-final spots. The only incentive is to finish as Group A winners. Another major reason why India is considering the possibility of resting captain Rohit Sharma from Sunday's match is the one-day gap between it and India's semi-final on Tuesday (March 4).

Irrespective of India's standing, they are slated to play the first semi-final in Dubai on March 4, as the other one is in Pakistan, and India won't travel there. The 2013 Champions Trophy winners still don't know who their opponents will be in that knockout game, as three teams - Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa - in Group B have an equal chance of making it. A lot will depend on the Australia vs Afghanistan match on Friday.

Who will replace Rohit Sharma?

If Rohit Sharma is indeed unavailable or the Indian team management decides to rest him as a precautionary measure, keeping the semi-final in mind, then the right-hander is likely to be replaced either by Rishabh Pant or Washington Sundar. The left-handers reportedly spent long hours in the nets, which they hadn't done it before any of the matches in Dubai in this tournament. It must be remembered that India do not have a backup opener in their squad. In a last-minute change to their squad, they dropped Yashasvi Jaiswal to bring in spinner Varun Chakaravarthy. They do have KL Rahul in the ranks, who has spent most of his life at the top of the order but sending him on Sunday as Gill's partner would mean disrupting the entire batting order as he has settled in nicely in the middle order for the past two-three years.

Besides, Pant also has experience of opening the batting in shorter formats and just like Rohit, he can be the aggressor in the powerplay.

Shubman Gill's captaincy record

Gill, whose captaincy came into prominence after he was given leadership duties by IPL franchise Gujarat Titans ahead of last year's edition, captained a young Indian side for five T20Is in Zimbabwe. India won the series 4-1. Most first-choice players were given a breather from that tour as it came immediately after India's T20 World Cup win in the Caribbean. However, Gill's rise as the next ODI captain became certain when he was elevated as India's vice-captain for the England home series and then the Champions Trophy. Rohit Sharma even went on to add that Gill's superlative form in 50-overs cricket, which saw him attain the No.1 ranking, was one of the biggest reasons behind his elevation in the leadership group.

Gill, who has been in fantastic form in this tournament with a century against Bangladesh and a 46 against Pakistan, attended a private nets session on Thursday to hone his skills.