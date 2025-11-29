SMAT: Mhatre hits ton as Mumbai beat Vidarbha

Lucknow: Finally, Shivam Dube got a chance to show his class both with willow and ball here on Friday, and he enjoyed it well. First he took 3/31 and then hit 19-ball 39 laced with three boundaries and equal number of sixes to help defending champions Mumbai script a facile seven-wicket win over Vidarbha in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy here. Shivam Dube in action. (HT)

Opener Ayush Mhatre struck an unbeaten century, India’s T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav scored 30-ball 35 (4x4, 1x6) and despite Ajinkaya Rahane’s duck, Mumbai chased down Vidarbha’s 192 runs with 13 balls to spare at the B Ground. Both Mhatre and Dube made full use of the placid turf, hitting big shots all-around the ground.

Out of favour pacer Umesh Yadav was taken for 54 runs in his four overs, whereas bowlers like Darshan Nalkande and Parth Rekkhade too went for over 11 runs per over.

In fact, Vidarbha started off well with openers Atharva Taide (64, 36b, 9x4, 1x6) and Aman Mokhade (61, 30b, 7x4, 2x6) adding 115 runs for the first wicket after being sent to bat first. But slow left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar (2/30) put some breaks one, before Dube excelled with his short and quick deliveries to restrict Vidarbha for 192/9.

It wasn’t a good show for Kerala’s skipper and Team India’s T20 regular Sanju Samson against Railways here on Friday as the side lost by 32 runs after failing to chase down a modest 150.

Samson, who opened the tournament with a half-century, was out for 19 off 25 balls, while Rohan Kunnummal, his opening partner who made an unbeaten 60-ball 121 in Wednesday’s win over Odisha, managed just 8.

It was young pacer Atal Bihari Rai, who set up the match for Railways with 3/23 as one of the trainees of former domestic greats Ashish Winston Zaidi, mesmerised Kerala batters with his swing. Shivam Chaudhary took 2/19.