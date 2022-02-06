'So you're saying Shikhar and I should be out of the team?': Watch Rohit Sharma give savage reply to reporter's question

Rohit Sharma is an absolute entertainer when it comes to press conferences. His witty one-liners, jokes to lighten up the mood is the stuff of legends and Saturday was just another example of it. On the eve of India’s 1000th ODI match, against West Indies, which will be his first official game as full-time captain, Rohit produced another gem when a reporter asked him a question.

The reporter asked Rohit: "We have seen that India has always given a lot of opportunities to youngsters. So, when we look at it, since 2013, India’s top 3 has been of the same pattern. Do you think the time has come to make these youngsters bat a little higher, it could be better? When you and Shikhar (Dhawan) were made to open in the 2013 Champions Trophy, it delivered solid results. So do you think promoting them higher could be a long-term prospect for India."

And Rohit, in his casual style replied: "So you're saying that Shikhar and I should go out of the team and open with Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad? Is that fine?" and followed it with a laugh.

"When I and Shikhar were made to open, good results followed but these players (I, Dhawan and Virat Kohli) have given quite good performances over the years. Yes, the youngsters will get a chance. They will get the opportunity like Ishan is getting, this will continue. We have a lot of matches coming up and the batters would get their chances in due time."

Dhawan, who was part of the ODI series, has been ruled out due to Covid, which means the 35-year-old batter won't get to be part of the limited-overs leg as he hasn't been included in the T20I squad. Rohit lauded Dhawan's performance in South Africa, where he hit two half-centuries in three matches and stressed that when the time is right, all the youngsters waiting will get their opportunity.

"Whoever performs will surely get to play. Recently, Dhawan batted well in South Africa. The poor guy got hit with Covid, Ruturaj got it too. So, Ishan got the opportunity. Similarly, all these guys' time will come. It's not that we are continuing with the same pattern or anything, and when the time comes, it is important for the young players to make it count," added the India captain.