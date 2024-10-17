Menu Explore
Thursday, Oct 17, 2024
Sourav Ganguly named as JSW Sports Director of Cricket, to head Delhi Capitals’ IPL and WPL teams

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 17, 2024 08:48 PM IST

Sourav Ganguly has worked with JSW Sports in the past. He joined Delhi Capitals in 2019 as an advisor, and later also worked as Director of Cricket for DC.

Sourav Ganguly has been named as Director of Cricket for JSW Sports, which will see him head all cricketing properties owned by the organisation. Some of the cricketing properties owned by JSW Sports are their Delhi Capitals men's and women's IPL, WPL teams. JSW Sports also owns Pretoria Capitals, which participates in the SA20 League.

Sourav Ganguly has been named as JSW Sports Director of Cricket.(AFP)
Sourav Ganguly has been named as JSW Sports Director of Cricket.(AFP)

Speaking via an official press release, JSW Sports founder Parth Jindal said, "Dada has always had a special place at JSW Sports. For us, he is family first and then the cricketing icon that he is. I’ve said this in the past and it stands true even today – he is one of the sharpest brains in cricket and we will always stand to benefit from his guidance and wisdom of the sport. I am both humbled and delighted that Dada will now head all things cricket for JSW Sports in his role as Director."

How did Sourav Ganguly react?

Meanwhile, Ganguly commented, "I’ve had the pleasure of knowing the JSW Group and the Jindal family personally and professionally which made this an easy decision. JSW Sports has been doing visionary work across the board, and I am pleased to be able to lend my experience to all its cricketing projects."

Ganguly has worked with JSW Sports in the past. He joined Delhi Capitals in 2019 as an advisor, where worked with head coach Ricky Ponting, and later also worked as Director of Cricket for DC. For the upcoming mega auction, fans can expect to see Ganguly present in the DC table.

In their statement, JSW Sports said, "JSW Sports founder Parth Jindal and Ganguly have always shared a strong bond, and the appointment is an extension of their personal and professional relationship. Ganguly joined Delhi Capitals in 2019 as an advisor, where he worked alongside coach Ricky Ponting, and later continued with the Capitals as Director of Cricket."


