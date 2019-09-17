Sourav Ganguly talks about possible coaching ambitions with Team India

cricket

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, who really never minces his words, has dropped hints on coaching the current Indian team on more than one occasion. However, the current CAB president does not want to jump the gun and does not want to look too far ahead. “Let one coach finish, then we will think about the other coach,” Ganguly told reporters on the sidelines of Tata Steel Kolkata 25K launch.

“In any case, I am already a coach. I look after the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. In my first season last year, they did well. They went to the semifinals from being last for last seven years so it’s been good,” he further added.

Speaking about the MS Dhoni-debate, Ganguly said that the decision should be left to the two people who matter the most - Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

“I don’t know what the selectors think, what Virat thinks. They are the important persons, let them make the decision,” Ganguly said.

The 47-year-old is currently the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president, besides being associated with IPL franchise Delhi Capitals as the team Advisor. He also does cricket commentary and is the host of a popular Bengali quiz show.

“Currently, I’m associated with too many things -- IPL, CAB, TV commentary. Let me complete this. But I will definitely put my hat at some stage. Provided I get selected. But definitely, I’m interested. Not now but in the future,” Ganguly had earlier said when the hunt was on to find the new Indian head coach.

Under Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli, India started their World Test Championship campaign in a comprehensive manner. They blanked West Indies 2-0 in the Test series and are currently leading the points table with 120 points.

“India are favourites. India at home is a dangerous team. They are very hard to beat and that’s been the case for years,” Ganguly said about the upcoming India-South Africa Test series.

