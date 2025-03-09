Ganguly trashes Rohit Sharma retirement talk before final, puts ball in Agarkar's court: 'Why is this even a question?'

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly dismissed the talks about Rohit Sharma's potential retirement from ODI cricket after the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday. With the ODI World Cup two years away, the 37-year-old, who retired from T20Is last year, is expected to draw curtains on his white-ball career after the match, but Ganguly backed him to continue till the next ICC tournament. Sourav Ganguly gave his verdict on Rohit Sharma's future

One of the major talking points in the lead-up to the summit clash on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium has been speculation about Rohit's future. Rumours are rife that the India captain could hang his boots after the match, just like he retired from the T20Is after India claimed the T20 World Cup title last June.

However, Ganguly, quoted by India Today, trashed the narrative and rather put the ball in chief selector Ajit Agarkar's court while backing Rohit for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"Why is there talk of Rohit Sharma's retirement? Why is this even a question? He won the World Cup just a few months ago. I don't know what the selectors are thinking, but Rohit is playing very well. India is far better than New Zealand. India played in the 2023 World Cup finals, won the 2024 T20 World Cup, and they are still unbeaten in this Champions Trophy. The same team will play," Ganguly said.

A PTI report claimed that Rohit is expected to have a chat with Agarkar after the final on Sunday. "If India wins the Champions Trophy, the skipper could well announce it, but it is understandable that he wanted to avoid retirement queries on the eve of the big final and hence didn't turn up for the press conference," it added.

India favourites in the final?

Ganguly had no second thoughts about labelling India as favourites in the final against New Zealand after the team had scripted an unbeaten run in the tournament thus far.

"India is the favourite. India is in good form. Everyone is in very good form. Virat Kohli is there, Shubman Gill is there, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul - everyone is in good shape. It will be a good match. India's bowling lineup is very good. Anyone can win, anyone can lose," Ganguly said.

Captain Rohit is tipped to become the second skipper after Mahendra Singh Dhoni to win more than one ICC event.