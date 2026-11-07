Yashasvi Jaiswal slams second successive ton as India A take control against New Zealand A

Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a resilient 102 off 138 balls to put India A on the front foot on Day 1 of the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A on Saturday. Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored two consecutive centuries against New Zealand A. (PTI)

His 175-run opening partnership with B Sai Sudharsan negated the hosts' advantage of bowling first in testing conditions after winning the toss at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval, in Lincoln.

Sudharsan remained unbeaten on 77, with captain Dhruv Jurel on 12, as rain brought an early end to the day's play. India A will resume their innings at 227/2 on Day 2.

Jaiswal scored nearly 74.5% of his runs through boundaries (with 16 fours and two sixes), but his innings was not fluent throughout. The New Zealand pacers found movement with the new ball, forcing both Indian openers to show considerable resolve during the initial spell.

The two batters adopted different methods to counter the swing. While Jaiswal started cautiously, he occasionally stepped down the track to disrupt the bowlers' lengths.

Sudharsan, at the other end, played a patient supporting role. As the shine wore off, Jaiswal began asserting himself against the bowling attack. India A went into lunch at 83/0 after 27 overs, with Jaiswal batting on 49 and Sudharsan on 31.

The challenge continued after lunch. Jaiswal was beaten three times while on 49, but he eventually brought up his half-century with a boundary. He received a reprieve on 54 when Matthew Boyle dropped him at first slip. The left-hander made the most of the opportunity, striking three consecutive boundaries off Jarrod McKay.

Jaiswal reached his century off 127 deliveries with consecutive boundaries against Dean Foxcroft. Danru Ferns eventually ended his innings when Cameron Paul completed a catch at mid-off. His dismissal left India A at 175/1 in the 47th over.

India A subsequently lost Devdutt Padikkal for 15 off 53 deliveries and slipped to 209/2. However, Jurel and Sudharsan ensured there were no further setbacks before rain ended the day's play after 69.3 overs.

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Jaiswal finds form ahead of New Zealand Tests After a string of low scores at the start of the series, Jaiswal has now struck consecutive centuries. He scored an unbeaten 155 off 162 balls in the second innings of the previous unofficial Test in Christchurch, after managing only 22 runs across his first three innings of the tour.

It is a timely return to form for the left-hander ahead of India's two-match Test series against New Zealand, beginning on November 19 in Wellington. The two substantial innings should give Jaiswal confidence as he prepares for his first Test appearance in the country.

India will also take encouragement from Sudharsan's performance. He took 129 deliveries to complete his half-century and survived a missed run-out opportunity on 59. The reprieve did not disrupt his concentration, as he remained at the crease for 205 deliveries, hitting 10 boundaries. His unbeaten 77 provided stability to the innings even after Jaiswal's departure.

India A will now look to build a substantial first-innings total and push for a result. With the first two unofficial Tests ending in draws, the winner of the final match will clinch the series.