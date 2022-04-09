South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 2 live score and updates

SA vs BAN live score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Bangladesh will look to take quick wickets and dash South Africa's hopes of putting up a big score on Day 2 of the second Test match in Port Elizabeth. South Africa were 278 for five at sumps on Day 1, enjoying an upper hand in the Test courtesy fifties from captain Dean Elgar, Keegan Petersen, and Temba Bavuma. For Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam picked up 3 for 77. South Africa are leading the series 1-0.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier