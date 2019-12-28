e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Cricket / South Africa vs England: Illness strikes visitors’ camp again in Centurion

South Africa vs England: Illness strikes visitors’ camp again in Centurion

England’s team had only one week back home in cold conditions after returning from two tests in New Zealand before flying to the South African summer – with the change of climate initially blamed for causing the flu.

cricket Updated: Dec 28, 2019 14:41 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Pretoria
File image of India cricketer Jos Buttler
File image of India cricketer Jos Buttler(REUTERS)
         

The illness epidemic that has beset the England team since arriving in South Africa a fortnight ago claimed another victim on Saturday when wicketkeeper Jos Buttler was declared unwell. He will rest up for the first session of the third day’s play at Centurion Park on Saturday with Jonny Bairstow talking over the gloves as South Africa resume their second innings on 72-4, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

Also Read: ‘Poor decision by 3rd umpire’: Legends slam Dar after Santner DRS call

South Africa have a 175-run lead and are looking to put themselves in a position to win the first test.

Influenza has ravaged England with several players and staff taken ill since arriving on Dec. 14.

Bowlers Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Jack Leech missed out on the two warm-up games before the start of the first test with spinner Leech still quarantined at the team’s hotel.

Ollie Pope was also struck down and missed out on a chance to play in the first test, although Archer and Broad recovered in time to be selected.

Also Read: ‘Kaneria will say anything for money,’ says Javed Miandad

Chris Woakes fell ill on the eve of the test and Mark Wood reported sick on Thursday -- although neither were expected to play at Pretoria.

England officials said the pair are also separated from their teammates at their hotel.

Ben Stokes battled with dehydration during the first day of the test on Thursday but recovered to both bat and bowl on Friday.

Also Read: MSK to be replaced soon, Ganguly confirms 2 changes in selection committee

England’s team had only one week back home in cold conditions after returning from two tests in New Zealand before flying to the South African summer – with the change of climate initially blamed for causing the flu.

“There are a lot of theories going around but no one has nailed the cause. If it was that, it would surely be over it now but it keeps striking team members,” an ECB spokesman told Reuters on Saturday.

tags
top news
‘Fear Assam returning to path of violence because of BJP’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Fear Assam returning to path of violence because of BJP’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Mind your business’: Chidambaram tells Army chief on CAA protests comments
‘Mind your business’: Chidambaram tells Army chief on CAA protests comments
‘Situation wasn’t normal’: UP cop after officer’s communal rant at CAA protest
‘Situation wasn’t normal’: UP cop after officer’s communal rant at CAA protest
BJP minister asks ‘Who is Prashant Kishor?’. The poll strategist responds
BJP minister asks ‘Who is Prashant Kishor?’. The poll strategist responds
EXCLUSIVE:Ganguly names 3 possible Indian venues for future Day/Night Tests
EXCLUSIVE:Ganguly names 3 possible Indian venues for future Day/Night Tests
‘Rioters have been silenced’: Yogi Adityanath on police crackdown, property seizure
‘Rioters have been silenced’: Yogi Adityanath on police crackdown, property seizure
‘Kaneria will say anything for money,’ says Javed Miandad
‘Kaneria will say anything for money,’ says Javed Miandad
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news