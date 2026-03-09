‘Stop celebrating milestones. Celebrate trophies’: Gautam Gambhir stays bullish after India’s T20 World Cup encore

India head coach Gautam Gambhir once again set the tone for the team’s philosophy after guiding the hosts to their second successive ICC white-ball trophy, insisting that the dressing room values team success over individual milestones. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (PTI)

India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday to become the first side in history to successfully defend the T20 World Cup, win the title on home soil, and claim a third crown after their triumphs in 2007 and 2024.

Speaking to the media in Ahmedabad, Gambhir said the focus within the team had firmly shifted from celebrating personal landmarks to winning trophies.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill can't keep calm as India reach top of the world by defending T20 World Cup title

“We have celebrated milestones a lot in the past. Milestones don’t matter — trophies do,” Gambhir said.

“We should stop celebrating milestones and start celebrating trophies. That is what defines a team.”

Gambhir’s tenure has not been without scrutiny. The former India opener faced criticism over his role after India were blanked by South Africa in a home Test series last year. However, the white-ball side has flourished under him, winning three multi-nation tournaments — the 2025 Champions Trophy, the 2025 Asia Cup and now the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Addressing criticism on social media, Gambhir said his accountability lies only with those inside the dressing room.

“My accountability is not to people on social media,” he said.

“My accountability is to those 30 people in that dressing room. A coach is only as good as his team. The players made me the coach I am.”

Gambhir also acknowledged the support he received during difficult phases of his tenure, crediting chief selector Ajit Agarkar and current ICC chairman Jay Shah for standing by him.

“Ajit Agarkar took a lot of flak but continued to work with complete honesty,” Gambhir said.

“And Jay bhai — during my lowest phase as head coach, after losing to New Zealand and then South Africa in home Test series — he called me and backed me.”