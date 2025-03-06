Sunil Gavaskar discards Gambhir's Rohit Sharma defence, India captain under scrutiny: 'Are you happy scoring 25 runs?'

India captain Rohit Sharma did brush aside concerns around his form with an ODI century in the lead-up to the Champions Trophy but managed just 104 runs in four innings thus far in the ICC tournament, leaving experts concerned ahead of the all-important final against New Zealand on Sunday. India head coach Gautam Gambhir did jump to Rohit's defence, lashing out at critics, but Sunil Gavaskar discarded it as he urged the 37-year-old to rethink his batting approach. Sunil Gavaskar is not happy with Rohit Sharma's aggressive batting approach

Speaking to reporters after India's win against Australia in the semifinal on Tuesday, Gambhir said that numbers don't define Rohit's form, the impact he creates with those explosive starts matters to the team. However, in a conversation with India Today, Gavaskar asked Rohit to let go of the aggressive mindset in the match against the Black Caps, which could be his final appearance in ODI cricket, and take the game deep by batting for at least 25 overs.

"This is an approach he has been following for the last two years or so. It started around the World Cup in India, and he has been sticking to that formula. He has had some success, though perhaps not as much as his talent should warrant. He is an incredibly talented player with a range of shots that not many others in the game possess," Gavaskar said on Wednesday.

"Therefore, from an aesthetic point of view, from a crowd-pleasing perspective, I am not speaking from the team's point of view. He bats for even 25 overs, India will be around 180-200. Imagine if they have lost only a couple of wickets by then; just think what they could do-they could reach 350 or more."

'Are you happy scoring 25 runs?'

Rohit had changed his approach in white-ball cricket before the 2023 ODI World Cup, which became a crucial factor in India's run to the final and a title win in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Gavaskar reckoned if Rohit can go against his template and bat deep, he can carve out a match-winning knock against New Zealand.

"He also needs to give it some thought. It's one thing to go out and play aggressively, but there has to be a bit of discretion somewhere to give himself the chance to bat for 25-30 overs. If he does that, he takes the game away from the opposition," Gavaskar added.

"That kind of impact is match-winning. And I think, as a batter, are you happy with scoring 25-30 runs? You shouldn't be! So that is what I would say to him: your impact on the team will be even greater if you bat for 25 overs instead of just seven, eight, or nine overs."

Despite Gavaskar's urge, Rohit is unlikely to abandon his aggressive batting template against New Zealand when the two teams clash for the Champions Trophy title on Sunday in Dubai.