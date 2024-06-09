‘Suryakumar Yadav continues to disappoint in big matches’: Fans rip apart SKY after another flop show vs PAK

Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav had another flop outing and departed on just seven against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match on Sunday. The ICC number 1 ranked batter threw his wicket in a crucial position which put India in big trouble. Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for just 7 against Pakistan.(REUTERS)

Surya was dismissed by Haris Rauf in the 12th over of the innings. In an attempt to play a big shot, he hit the ball directly into Mohammad Amir's hands at long-off.

The flamboyant batter has a poor batting record against Pakistan in the T20 World Cups, with just 33 runs in 3 matches.

Earlier, India were off to a poor start after Pakistan opted to bowl as star openers Virat Kohli (4) and Rohit Sharma (13) were dismissed cheaply inside powerplay which put the Men in Blue on the backfoot. Kohli was dismissed by Naseem Shah while playing a shot at point, while Rohit tried to flick it over square leg.

They made a bold decision to promote Axar Patel at the number 4 position as he scored 20 runs off 18 balls.

The onus was on Suryakumar to built a partnership with Rishabh Pant but it was another flop outing from him.

The cricket fans on X were highly disappointed by Surya's poor show in another crucial World Cup match.

Earlier, the toss was delayed by half an hour due to rain. Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and was elected to bowl first, considering the conditions.

India began the tournament with a facile eight-wicket win over Ireland, while Pakistan were stunned by the USA in their first match.

India retained their playing 11 from the last match while Pakistan brought in Imad Wasim for Azam Khan.

Speaking at the time of toss, Babar said, "We will bowl first because of the weather and moisture in the pitch. The conditions suit us, we have four fast bowlers. We will try to use it to our best. Past is past, we are looking forward to today's match, we are ready and will give our 100 per cent. Always a big game, our confidence is always high for India vs Pak. Azam Khan is resting."