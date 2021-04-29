'The guy is an absolute freak show': Kevin Pietersen reveals MS Dhoni's interesting take on Virat Kohli in 2016

Virat Kohli is arguably the best all-format batsman in the world. Captain of the Indian cricket tea, Kohli continues to shatter batting records around the world and the benchmark he has set in terms of fitness and athleticism has transcended Indian cricket. The bar set by Kohli is one that every current and budding Indian cricketer is trying to match and the results are reflecting in their performances. Renowned by fans and peers alike, Kohli is the perfect example of India’s modern-day cricketer, ticking all boxes.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen shared an interesting anecdote regarding former India captain MS Dhoni and his assessment of Kohli a few years ago. Pietersen, who represented the Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016, revealed how Dhoni had assessed Kohli in terms of certain aspects, which five years later has come true.

"The guy is an absolute freak show. He has managed to maintain his enthusiasm. He’s maintaining his attacking nature," Pietersen said on the Star Sports pre-show.

"I remember running in a treadmill, when I was playing for the Rising Pune Supergiant five or six years ago and it was amazing. MS Dhoni was saying ‘It’s one thing I am fascinated to watch over the years to come is whether Virat can really keep his energy and attacking nature and excitement intact on the field.’ And here we are 5-6 years later, and he is just like he was when he was a kid."

In fact, Pietersen spots no difference in Kohli of now and the one he led 13 years ago in the first ever IPL, saying the manner in which Kohli has set the bar has made him a pivotal figure in Indian cricket and for the fans.

"I remember captaining him at RCB in 2008 and the same kid that walked around in 2008 is the same kid we are saying now. It is spectacular to see because he sets an example which Indian cricket has followed. His diet, athletic ability, fitness, professionalism, and his quest to continuously get better. He is just a hero for Indian cricket," Pietersen added.