'They always do such things. Support your team instead': Ex-India selector attacks Australian media on 'Ashwin' stat

Team India made an excellent start to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last week, as the side registered an innings-and-132-run victory over Australia in Nagpur. Indian captain Rohit Sharma (120) scored a brilliant century, while comeback man Ravindra Jadeja (70) and Axar Patel (84) made important contributions in the lower order to take India's total to 400 after the visitors were bowled out on 177 in the first innings. However, the Australian batting order fell like a pack of cards, with the side being bowled out on merely 91.

Following the match, however, another controversy erupted when the BCCI decided to shift the third Test of the series to Indore from Dharamsala; in a press release, the board stated that the ground conditions were not suitable for a five-day Test at the HPCA Stadium.

“Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully,” the BCCI wrote.

With the speculations over the change in venue already doing the rounds on social media, Australian media house FOX Cricket posted a rather interesting tweet, sharing Ravichandran Ashwin's stats in Indore. “The third India Test has been moved to a new venue ... where Ravichandran Ashwin averages 12.50 with the ball,” the channel wrote.

The tweet invited criticism from Indian fans and even former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim lashed out at the media house for the tweet.

“Fox Cricket always tries to do such unnecessary things. They should support their team instead of doing such things. Raising questions about the venue or the opposition team is of no use,” Karim said in a chat with India News.

“We all know that the BCCI allots matches based on the rotation policy. The best option would have been Indore, which is why the match has been shifted there.”

Further talking on the same, Karim stated that India have more Test venues than Australia and that it is important to have as stadiums get international games in longest format.

“India have a lot of Test venues, unlike Australia, who have just four or five Test grounds. Many states in India have created Test venues and it is important that they get the opportunity to host matches,” said the former India selector.

