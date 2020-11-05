‘Time we move beyond birthday wishes for me’: Virat Kohli on 32nd birthday

cricket

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 19:33 IST

The year 2020 has been a difficult one for all with the Covid-19 pandemic affecting lives all over the world. But for Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, the year has also brought a lot of blessings as he and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child. Celebrating his 32nd birthday on Thursday, Kohli said that he would definitely not rule out this year of his life.

“I would definitely not rule out this year out of my life. Yes, it’s been a difficult year for everyone. But it’s been a lot of blessing for us as well. Me and Anushka are entering a new phase of our lives,” Kohli said on Star Sports ahead of the first Qualifier match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

“We all are also getting to do what love to do. Still giving a lot of happiness to people back home. Lifting the mood of the whole nation and all the cricketing nations that have been watching the IPL,” Kohli said.

“It’s been such an amazing tournament. It’s such a close tournament, no wonder. Maybe, that is what god wants. God wants it to be that exciting that people forget all their sorrows,” he added.

“It’s amazing that this has never happened before and this has happened after such a difficult phase for everyone that you have the most exciting IPL league stage ever,” he said.

The RCB batsman went on to add that the players of his team should move ahead of the birthday wishes and focus on the upcoming Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

“It’s time we move beyond the birthday wishes that I want. I am personally someone who does not enjoy birthday celebrations. I just like to have time with Anushka or with families around if we are back home. Very simple stuff,” Kohli said.

“I would say, one thing what AB said before heading into what will be a big week for us. We are thinking of playing a brand of cricket that people have loved over the years for RCB - and definitely a time where we are not going to take any step backwards. It will be positive and upfront,” he added.