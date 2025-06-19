Too much cricket 'took a toll' on Virat Kohli, left him 'fatigued': England great claims India icon was 'drained'

Virat Kohli's shock decision to retire from Test cricket last month sent ripples through the cricketing world. Long regarded as one of the fiercest advocates for the red-ball format, Kohli had not only led India to historic heights during his captaincy but also remained a core figure in the side even after stepping down as skipper. However, his form had begun to waver in the 2024/25 season, where he managed just a single century in 10 Tests. The prolonged slump raised some questions about his place in the XI, ultimately leading to an unexpected but defining end to a storied Test career. Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal on the second day of the second cricket Test match between Australia and India(AFP)

Despite his poor form, however, many saw Kohli as one of the first names on the flight to England for the five-Test series before his surprising retirement from the format in May. While there have been various speculations over the reason behind Kohli's departure from Test cricket, former England batter Geoffrey Boycott has offered a fresh perspective.

According to Boycott, Kohli might have been exhausted by the sheer amount of cricket that India play throughout the international calendar. While Kohli has retired from T20Is, he remained a regular ODI and Test player and also played a key role in the side's Champions Trophy triumph in March earlier this year. Kohli, then, played for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL and ended a long wait for a title victory this month.

“With so much international cricket played by India, and so little rest, it takes its toll and the mind becomes fatigued. It does not matter how much talent or experience you have, if you are not mentally fresh and up for the challenge, then it becomes draining,” Boycott wrote for The Telegraph.

Had Kohli not retired from Test cricket, he would've likely flown to England straight after the IPL final to join Team India's preparations for the Test series.

Transition era

Alongside Kohli, Rohit Sharma also announced his retirement from the format, with Shubman Gill being named as India's new Test captain. Gill will also succeed Kohli as India's new No. 4 in the longest format, while Rishabh Pant – the newly-appointed vice-captain – will retain the fifth spot in the batting order.

India kickstart the new era on June 20 with the first Test at Headingley, which also marks the beginning of the side's new World Test Championship cycle.