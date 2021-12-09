'Utter disrespect. Shame on you': Twitter enraged at BCCI, Ganguly for 'sacking' Virat Kohli as India's ODI captain

The news of the BCCI replacing Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma as captain of the ODI team was received with mixed reactions on Twitter. While some fans welcomed the decision, others were simply missed with Kohli's termination as captain. Moreover, what irked the fans further was the manner in which the information was revealed, with the BCCI simply putting out a tweet saying, "The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr. Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward."

It is not known whether Kohli made the call or the BCCI took the decision for him. But that didn't stop fans from bringing out the daggers on the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Many took jibes at its president Sourav Ganguly for 'sacking' Kohli and more so for doing it without any mention of his accomplishments or acknowledging that he's achieved as captain. As speculations grow as to why was the decision taken and who was responsible for it, here are some of the tweets reflecting the public's disappointment with the BCCI.

Why #ViratKohli is sacked?

65/95 wins, is this not good?

Just world cup is the criteria?

Dhoni and Ganguly not lost in WCs?

Would this do any good to Indian dressing room?

Should politics interface with sports? Heart says it won't do any good to Indian cricket #RohitSharma 🙅 https://t.co/UfJ1XViBvJ — Pupil Of Pol-Sci (@adityapareek10) December 8, 2021

This is utter disrespect to the GOAT ODI player of this game. No thanku tweet. Nothing. SHAME ON U BCCI. SHAME ON U JAY SHAH. SHAME ON U GANGULY.

Pls fear karma https://t.co/FBgsu6EiQl — @v (@firebal_india) December 8, 2021

The last time a captain was sacked in Indian cricket, Dravid took over from Ganguly.



Now, apparently Kohli is sacked and Dravid is the head coach with Ganguly as President. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) December 8, 2021

Virat in T20I Captaincy Tweet mentioned that he had talks with BCCI members,Selectors&Rohit about leaving T20I Captaincy



If selectors/Ganguly wanted to remove him from ODI Captaincy too ,why didn't they discuss about ODI Captaincy at that time itself when he left T20I Captaincy — Virarsh (@Cheeku218) December 8, 2021

brudda literally said he dropped t20 captaincy to focus on leading the team to that home WC in 2023 loll. When Ganguly went through this everyone was furious, but now many are celebrating it. For a player with 10x the ability. Biggest irony is Ganguly made this call lmaoooo https://t.co/LU2bIlXzhB — devesh (@devesh0303) December 8, 2021

• Hectic schedule for players.

• IPL mismanaged and sneaked in at wrong time.

• Decisions leaked to media before official announcement.

• Not even a press conference to announce the change of leadership.

• No women IPL yet.



Ganguly-Shah era of BCCI seems off track. — Koushik P (@koush1k_p) December 8, 2021

Kohli sacked as the ODI captain!



Can't remember the last time a captain was sacked. Ganguly maybe. — Preity Üpala®™ 🇺🇲 🇮🇳 🇦🇺 (@ThePreityEffect) December 8, 2021

After Sourav Ganguly, Kohli is the only Captain to be sacked from captaincy by BCCI. — MSDian™ (@Ashwin_tweetz) December 8, 2021

First one since Ganguly to be removed as a captain. https://t.co/zbzYpFnBlx — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) December 8, 2021

In October, ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup, Kohli had tweeted that he was going to step down as India's T20I captain after the ICC tournament, but clearly mentioned his intention to continue in ODIs and Tests, perhaps harbouring hopes of leading the team at the 2023 World cup at home. However, the fact that Rohit was already appointed T20I captain, having both him and Kohli leading two different limited-overs sides is what could have let to the decision.