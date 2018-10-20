Vijay Hazare Final, Delhi vs Mumbai in Bengaluru, Live score and updates: 3 early wickets jolt Delhi

Live score and updates: Bengaluru is cool, the contest sure will not be. It is Mumbai vs Delhi in the final of the Vijay Hazare trophy, and two teams with glorious past face each other once again. Mumbai have won the toss and will bat first. Delhi, edged Jharkhand in an absolute thriller in the semis, and should be confident going into the match.

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare (wk), Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Desphande, Royston Dias

Delhi: Gautam Gambhir (c), Unmukt Chand (wk), Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Pranshu Vijayran, Pawan Negi, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Subodh Bhati

9:56 hrs IST Few strokes being played The first change has been made and this has allowed some breathing space for Nitish Rana and Dhruv Shorey who are now looking to play few strokes





9:42 hrs IST Rana, Shorey watchful Both batsmen are looking to soak in the pressure and see off this new ball spell. The sun is out, so it could get easier to bat on later in the day





9:29 hrs IST Shocking shot, Manan dismissed The ball is moving around and Manan Sharma wants to plant the front foot and drive it on the up through covers. Ball takes the edge and finds the keeper. Delhi on the mat!





9:23 hrs IST Unmukt Chand departs Well, the ball from Dhawal was short and wide, Chand cuts, but has not control and finds the man at backward point perfectly. Delhi in some early strife in the final





9:19 hrs IST Brilliant start by Mumbai The pitch has assistance and the new ball bowlers, Dhawal Kulkarni and Tushar Deshpande are creating few problems here. Tricky phase for Delhi!





9:00 hrs IST Umnukt takes strike The captain has walked out along with Unmukt Chand. Dhawal Kulkarni is with the new ball. The pitch has a green tinge and the ball should move around. Fun times, let’s go!



