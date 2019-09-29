e-paper
Sep 29, 2019-Sunday
Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rain washes out all matches in Group B

Overnight rain meant all six teams -- Baroda, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra -- got two points each.

cricket Updated: Sep 29, 2019 18:26 IST
Vadodara
All matches of the Vijay Hazare Elite Group ‘B’ were washed out without a ball being played due to a wet outfield for the second consecutive day here on Sunday.

On Saturday, the matches involving Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Baroda and Vidarbha too were abandoned.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 17:56 IST

