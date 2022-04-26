Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Harbhajan Singh's MS Dhoni-led all-time IPL XI, legendary all-rounder misses out

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is 15 years old now. Over the course of its years, the tournament has witnessed some of the greats of the game putting forth some inspiring performances. It has also seen many uncapped players leaving a strong impression which has helped make a breakthrough in the national side. Over the years, many veterans of the sport have picked their all-time IPL XI and former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh joined the bandwagon on Tuesday as he named his MS Dhoni-led side. (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

The team comprises of five Indian players including Dhoni as the captain, three from West Indies, and one each from Australia, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Harbhajan picked West Indies legend Chris Gayle as his opener alongside Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. He completed the top-order line-up with the inclusion of former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli.

Harbhajan then added his former Chennai Super Kings teammate Shane Watson at No.4 followed by Kohli's ex-teammate from RCB, AB de Villiers, at No.5, Dhoni at No.5 and his teammate Ravindra Jadeja at No.6.

Harbhajan then admitted that he faced a dilemma over the selection between two West Indies greats Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo. But eventually picked the former as his third all-rounder. The India legend then packed his bowling attack with Sunil Narine, Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah.

Three of these 11 players - De Villiers, Watson and Malinga - have already retired from the tournament while Gayle had gone unsold at the mega auction in February this year.

The remaining seven players are presently part of the ongoing IPL 2022 in Maharashtra where Gujarat Titans are leading the points table with six wins in seven games while Mumbai Indians, the five time champions, remain winless in eight matches. CSK stand a position above them at ninth with two wins in eight games.