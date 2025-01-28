Virat Kohli declines Delhi captaincy on Ranji Trophy return; hits training nets at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Virat Kohli is all set to make his first domestic cricket appearance since 2012 as the former India captain will feature in Delhi's final Ranji Trophy group game against Railways, starting Wednesday, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Ahead of the game, Kohli was reportedly offered the captaincy post for the game, but like Rishabh Pant, he as well declined the offer, implying that Ayush Badoni will continue to lead the side. Delhi's player Virat Kohli with team coach Sarandeep Singh during a training session ahead of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 cricket match between Delhi and Railways, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi(PTI)

Given Kohli's status as one of the best-ever Test captains in history, and statistically the best from India, upon him making himself available for the final group game, the 36-year-old was given the offer to lead the domestic side, according to a report in the Times of India. The last time Kohli lead Delhi was in the Challenger Trophy tournament back in September 2013. However, he declined the offer.

Meanwhile, Pant, who made a disappointing return to domestic cricket in Delhi's previous game against Saurashtra, will not feature in the Railways match.

“Pant has been playing first-class cricket since Duleep Trophy in September. He has played 12 first-class matches in the last three-and-a-half months. With the Champions Trophy around the corner, he has been advised rest in order to get ready for the white-ball season,” a DDCA official tol the national daily.

Virat Kohli hits the nets at Arun Jaitley Stadium

After training in Alibaug under the watchful eyes of former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar, Kohli joined his Delhi teammates on Tuesday. He arrived at the Arun Jaitley Stadium at 9 am and after a team huddle and some warm-up exercises, proceeded to play football for about 15 minutes with his teammates.

Kohli, who is currently under fire after his horror batting show in the home series against New Zealand, followed by the tour of Australia, seemed relaxed in the company of his new teammates. The practice drill was being monitored by Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh.