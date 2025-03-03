Virat Kohli frustrated, Rohit Sharma angry at KL Rahul's keeping blunders vs NZ; Gautam Gambhir told to wake up

There was a reason why KL Rahul was backed over specialist wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant for a spot in the India XI in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Besides India seeking continuity, the outstanding show in the 2023 ODI World Cup, both as a middle-order batter and a keeper, saw the management keeping their faith in Rahul. While he picked up from where he left two years back, at least with the gloves, his keeping came under scrutiny on Sunday during the Champions Trophy match against New Zealand. The instances even left Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma frustrated. India's Virat Kohli speaks to teammate KL Rahul during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and New Zealand, in Dubai(PTI)

Defending 249 on a slow and low Dubai track, Indian spinners came to fore, choking New Zealand's run-scoring through the middle overs. However, Kane Williamson looked to single-handedly turn the tide with his classy 81, and threatened to take the game away from India, but much of his effort was courtesy of Rahul.

In the final ball of the 11th over of the match, when Williamson was batting at 18 off 21, India created their first opportunity to get rid of the experienced batter. Williamson rocked back to cut a delivery from Axar Patel, but got a thick edge. However, he survived a scare after the ball burst through Rahul's gloves. The other instance was in the final all of the 35th over, albeit it was a more difficult one. Ravindra Jadeja dished out a flatter delivery, which spun slightly from off stump as Williamson backed away to play inside out. He got an edge that ricocheted off Rahul's glove and lobbed to his right.

Both the sight left Rohit angry and Kohl frustrated at India losing the opportunity to dismiss Williamson. Such was the performance of the Karnataka star, amid his struggles with the bat, that social media users urged head coach Gautam Gambhir to drop Rahul and pick Rishabh Pant instead for the upcoming semifinal against Australia.

Will Rishabh Pant play against Australia?

Amid concerns around Rohit's fitness heading into the game against New Zealand, there were talks around Pant's inclusion in the playing XI. However, India kept their batting line-up intact for the final Group A match of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The conversation among fans began yet again after Rahul's 29-ball 23 against New Zealand. But it is unlikely that India will make that switch for the semifinal against Australia on Tuesday in Dubai, especially with Axar Patel filling that all-important left-hander's role in the middle order. On Sunday, the all-rounder scored 42 off 61 in a match-winning 98-run stand alongside Shreyas Iyer.