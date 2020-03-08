e-paper
Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli hails India's efforts despite their defeat in Women's T20 World Cup final

Virat Kohli hails India’s efforts despite their defeat in Women’s T20 World Cup final

On International Women’s Day, Australia women displayed an all-round performance to defeat India by 85 runs to win their fifth title here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

cricket Updated: Mar 08, 2020 18:21 IST
Asian News International
New Delhi
A file photo of Harmanpreet Kaur.
A file photo of Harmanpreet Kaur.(Twitter)
         

Despite the Indian women’s cricket team suffering a defeat in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup against Australia, Virat Kohli on Sunday hailed the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side’s efforts throughout the tournament.

Kohli took to Twitter to write: “Proud of all the efforts put in by the Indian Women’s Cricket Team throughout their #T20WorldCup campaign. I’m confident that you girls will bounce back stronger than ever. @BCCIWomen.”

On International Women’s Day, Australia women displayed an all-round performance to defeat India by 85 runs to win their fifth title here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

After opting to bat first in the decider, Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy played knocks of 78 and 75 runs respectively to take Australia’s score to 184/4 in the allotted twenty overs.

During India’s chase, Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen picked four and three wickets respectively to bundle out India on 99 runs.

READ: Women’s T20 WC - Shafali breaks down after India’s dismal display in final

Before this edition, Australia had won the tournament in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018.

Also, the final of the tournament between India and Australia witnessed the highest attendance for a women’s cricket match globally. 86,174 people attended the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final at MCG.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

