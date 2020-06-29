‘Virat Kohli’s a leader’: Why Irfan Pathan would have loved to play under current India captain

cricket

Irfan Pathan had started his career under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy back in December 2003. Over the years, he played under several captains. He made his T20I debut under captain Virender Sehwag in 2006. He played the 2007 ODI World Cup under Rahul Dravid. Pathan was part of India’s 2007 T20I winning World Cup team under Mahendra Singh Dhoni. His last Test for India was under Anil Kumble’s captaincy in 2008. But Irfan, who played his last international match in October 2012, never played under Virat Kohli.

Even in the Indian Premier League, Pathan has played for several teams - including Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant, and Gujarat Lions. But he never played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, and thus, never played under Kohli’s leadership.

In a recent interaction, Irfan Pathan explained why he would have loved to play under Virat Kohli’s captaincy. “I don’t know if it would be fair to say in one line. I would have loved to play under Virat Kohli’s captaincy,” he said in an Instagram Live interaction with ESPNCricinfo presenter Raunak Kapoor.

“He is the kind of captain who backs his players, he goes out of the way to back his players. He is actually the definition of what a ‘leader’ is, he is a leader,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pathan, on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports, talked about MS Dhoni’s captaincy and said that the veteran wicketkeeper matured as captain over the years. Pathan, who played under Dhoni during some of India’s biggest triumphs – the T20 World Cup win in 2007, the CB Series win in Australia a few months later and the 2013 Champions Trophy itself, revealed that even though most of the things about his captaincy remains the same, Dhoni had gotten a lot calmer by the time the CT came around.

“He was much calmer in 2013. Look, in 2007 it was the first time and you understand that when you’re given a big responsibility of leading the country, you always get excited about certain things. Obviously, the meetings were always smaller even in 2007 and in 2013 Champions Trophy as well, there were no differences in terms of 5-minute meetings,” Pathan said .