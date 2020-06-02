Virat Kohli will be Naseem Shah’s bunny: Former Pakistan cricketer

cricket

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 16:08 IST

Former Pakistan cricketer Faisal Iqbal believes that young rising fast bowler Naseem Shah will find success against India captain Virat Kohli. Kohli is regarded as one of the best batsmen of the current generation, and the 17-year-old Pakisan fast bowler Naseem Shah in a recent interview said that he is eager to face the Indian skipper. Speaking to PakPassion.net, Shah had said that he wants to bowl to the best to raise his game, and Kohli is one such player he is waiting to face.

Also read: Hope cricket restarts quickly and everyone can see how well prepared MS Dhoni is: Suresh Raina

“I hope that I can bowl well against India when that chance comes by and won’t let our fans down. As for Virat Kohli, I respect him but don’t fear him. It’s always a challenge to bowl to the best, but that’s where you have to raise your game. I look forward to playing against Virat Kohli and India whenever that chance comes,” Shah had said.

With due respect to Virat as a great batsman I am sure our upcoming superstar fast bowler @iNaseemShah with genuine pace 🔥 and swing virat will be his bunny anytime! Looking forward to the future 🏏battle! 👍🏻😉 #RespectForBoth 🤗 https://t.co/WrIdpybNQe — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) June 1, 2020

Now, Iqbal retweeted the interview on his official Twitter handle and wrote: “With due respect to Virat as a great batsman I am sure our upcoming superstar fast bowler @iNaseemShah with genuine pace and swing virat will be his bunny anytime.”

Iqbal further added: “Looking forward to the future battle,” with the hashtag Respect for both.

Also read: ‘Wasn’t even a spell, it was one over’: Shoaib Akhtar, Herschelle Gibbs recall 2000 Sharjah ODI banter

While Kohli’s numbers in the international arena speaks for his talent with the bat, Shah also caught the attention of fans when he arrived on to the scene last year. In February 2020, the Pakistan teenager created a world record, when he took a hat-trick against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, becoming the youngest bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket at the age of 16 years and 359 days.

Whenever India take on Pakistan next, the battle between Kohli and Shah will be one to watch out for. The Pakistan youngster also said that he is eager to play a contest against India. “Yes definitely. India versus Pakistan is always special and I have already been told that players can become heroes and villains in those matches,” Shah had said in the same interview.