VVS Laxman predicts India vs New Zealand series scoreline, speaks about ‘culture’ of Virat Kohli’s team

cricket

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 14:58 IST

Former India batsman VVS Laxman believes this Indian team under Virat Kohli has all the bases covered and there is enough depth in the side to win overseas Test series. He also backed India to win the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. “There’s a lot of depth, not only in the bowling unit. There is now a lot of experience, class in their batting lineup. They will be a real threat and they will be winning a lot of overseas tours. Starting with New Zealand, I’m backing India to win,” Laxman told India Today.

He also believed that the Indian team is not buoyed down with failures and there is a culture to bounce back and think like champions.

“There is a culture which has been created within this Indian team. The culture to think like a champion. Results and trophies will come their way there is no doubt about it,” he said.

India will begin the New Zealand tour with a 5-match T20I series which will be the perfect opportunity for Virat Kohli to assemble a group of players leading up to the T20 World Cup which will be held in Australia later this year.

“In T20 cricket, obviously the dynamics change a little bit more, because we do have lower-order batsmen who have done well. We have a few more options there in terms of solidifying that spot and probably let KL bat at the top,” captain Virat Kohli said ahead of the T20 series.

“Him doing really well with the gloves has really opened up another kind of scenario for us where it gives us a lot more balance in terms of playing an extra batter. If he can keep that well, and perform well with the bat, then why not? As I said, this is something that we are looking to continue for a while. And nothing taken away from anyone else, it’s just what brings the best balance to the side,” he further added.