e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Cricket / Waqar Younis names youngster who could become Pakistan’s Ben Stokes

Waqar Younis names youngster who could become Pakistan’s Ben Stokes

In an interview to Pak Passion, Waqar Younis recognised Faheem Ashraf as someone who can become Pakistan’s Ben Stokes.

cricket Updated: Jan 03, 2020 14:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of Waqar Younis.
File photo of Waqar Younis.(File)
         

Pakistan legend and current bowling coach Waqar Younis backed injured seamer Faheem Ashraf to take up the allrounder’s responsibilities for the team, once he regains fitness. Ashraf has been out of the team since Pakistan’s T20I series against Sri Lanka in Lahore in October last year. The seamer recently displayed signs of form when he played for Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final against Northern. He returned with a five-wicket haul in the first innings, and then picked up another in the second innings to help his side win the title.

Ashraf also scored 119 runs in three matches for Central Punjab, at a strike rate of 90 and an average of 59. In an interview to Pak Passion, Younis recognised Ashraf as someone who can become Pakistan’s Ben Stokes.

Also read: Pakistan Cricket Board to deduct salary if players ‘fail to meet minimum fitness requirements’

“We wanted to have him around for the recent Sri Lanka Test series, but he was injured. We would love to have the luxury of an all-rounder in the Test team who can give us that fourth bowling option, especially when you have a young pace-bowling attack. Look at England with Ben Stokes who is batting at number 5 or 6 and is a complete bowling option,” the former speedster said.

“It’s very handy to have someone like Stokes in your Test team with both bat and ball and we are searching for that option. Faheem has been around the squad for a while now and we want to get him fit, to work on his batting too and fill that all-rounder’s spot if he can,” he added.

Also read: ‘Why should you get a run?’ - Mark Waugh suggests radical rule change in cricket

Meanwhile, the players of Pakistan cricket team will undergo fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on 6 and 7 January, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday. “All the available centrally contracted players will attend the two-day testing, which is aligned to their contracts. Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir and Shadab Khan, who will be occupied with their commitments in the Bangladesh Premier League, will undergo the tests on 20 and 21 January,” the PCB statement read.

tags
top news
US urges its citizens to ‘depart Iraq immediately’ after Soleimani’s killing
US urges its citizens to ‘depart Iraq immediately’ after Soleimani’s killing
At anti-CAA rally, Mamata Banerjee takes on PM Modi over Pakistan remark
At anti-CAA rally, Mamata Banerjee takes on PM Modi over Pakistan remark
Ayatollah Khamenei vows ‘severe revenge’ for Qasem Soleimani’s killing
Ayatollah Khamenei vows ‘severe revenge’ for Qasem Soleimani’s killing
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Unrest in West Asia can be a double whammy for the Indian economy | Analysis
Unrest in West Asia can be a double whammy for the Indian economy | Analysis
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
BJP to reach out to 3 crore families to spread awareness over CAA
BJP to reach out to 3 crore families to spread awareness over CAA
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news