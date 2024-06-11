Wasim Akram's 'Babar Azam and Shaheen don’t talk to each other' claim busted amid Pakistan's horror T20 World Cup start

Disappointed at the horror start from Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup, especially after the match against India, where the team were in a winning position for the better part of the entire game, the legendary Wasim Akram claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should make players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi stay from the team, because they lack unity. Wasim Akram had made a big claim on Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi

Speaking to Star Sports after Pakistan's six-run loss to India on Sunday in New York, Akram said that the two star players in the team - captain Babar and Shaheen - don't see eye-to-eye, sparked by PCB's captaincy change stance.

“There are players who don’t want to talk to each other. This is international cricket, and you play for your country. Make these players sit at home,” said Akram.

Notably, Babar was removed from white-ball captaincy after a league-stage exit from the 2023 ODI World Cup last November. Shaheen was named as the new T20I skipper. But the fast bowler was removed from his post after just one series and poor run in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as Babar was reinstated as the captain just weeks before the World Cup.

However, Pakistan assistant coach Azhar Mahmood busted the theory ahead of the team's do-or-die match against Canada in New York on Friday, claiming that Babar and Shaheen are good friends.

"Wasim must have said that, but I don't know. I didn't see it. Shaheen and Babar are definitely talking, they are good friends. They are both part of the Pakistan team," said Mahmood.

Pakistan's team has been subject to criticism following their horror at the T20 World Cup, where they lost against the USA and India, leaving their hopes hanging in the balance. Mahmood said that the entire team management takes responsibility for the poor performance.

"Now when you ask who will take responsibility – I think we all, as a team management will take responsibility. We have not lost because of anyone, it is our mistake too."

"We are not hiding any players, everyone is there. Everything is there. I said earlier that we are a team. Obviously, we're sitting here, and it's our responsibility. We're not delivering. That's why I'm sitting here. Yesterday, Gary was sitting here. So definitely, it's not like we're hiding a player. They're part of us," said Mahmood.