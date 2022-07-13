Watch: Mohammed Shami's sassy 'thoda nahi...' reply to India bowling coach's ‘you played ODIs after small break’ comment

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami put up a splendid show against England in the 1st ODI at The Oval on Tuesday. The duo played a key role in India's 10-wicket win as they ran through the England top-order, who were eventually packed for 110 in just 25.2 overs. Such was the impact that four of the England batters - Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Liam Livingstone - returned to the pavilion without opening their account.

Bumrah scalped six out of the 10 wickets, while Shami accounted for three and the remaining one was picked by Prasidh Krishna. Shami's clinical show also saw him complete 150 wickets in the 50-over format and he achieved the feat in just 80 matches, making him the fastest Indian bowler to reach the milestone.

This was Shami's first appearance in ODIs after almost a gap of over two years. His last ODI prior to this one was back in November 2020 against Australia in Sydney, which India lost by 51 runs.

Following the conclusion of the match, Shami was asked about his return to the national side in the 50-over format by India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, who referred to it as a “small break” and it left the pacer in splits.

“It was not a small break but three years,” said Shami as the duo shared a laugh.

Picking his 1⃣5⃣0⃣th ODI wicket 👏

Bowling in tandem with @Jaspritbumrah93 🤝@MdShami11 discusses it all with Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey after #TeamIndia's comprehensive win in the first #ENGvIND ODI. 👍 👍 - By @RajalArora



Full interview 🎥 🔽https://t.co/OX5XkQT9cW pic.twitter.com/8YoEFmpZGj — BCCI (@BCCI) July 13, 2022

Shami also discussed that despite the long gap, he didn't have anything specific planned for his comeback. He backed his skills and self-belief, which he feels is important for every player playing at this level.

"Nothing was going on in my head regarding the gap. I've become very comfortable with the team, we travel together, have been playing together for like a decade now.

"Everyone knows their job and after playing so much of cricket if you come with a question mark in your head then I believe it's not good. It's extremely important to come with a clear mind as you already know what you need to do, where you need to pitch the ball, the variations in white-ball and everyone knows these basics.

“But you need to be courageous and if you are that then you can get set in any format at any given moment,” the pacer added.

