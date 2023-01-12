Watch: Rahul Dravid's priceless reaction after TV screen flashes his batting stats during India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI

Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday. Widely considered as one of the greatest batters of his time, Dravid represented India in 164 Tests and 340 ODIs, and also led the national team from 2005-07. Dravid is currently the fourth-highest run-getter in the longest format of the game, having scored 13,288 runs; the India great is also among the only 14 batters in the history of the game to score over 10,000 runs in ODIs.

Dravid was appointed the head coach of the Indian men's team in November 2021 and is currently with the side as it takes on Sri Lanka in the ODI series. He celebrated his birthday with members of the Indian team in Kolkata, and as he sat in the dressing room during the second ODI of the series, the commentators spoke in detail about the India great's contribution to the country. Dravid was also shown on the television screen during this time, and as he saw himself with his stats appearing on the screen, his reaction was absolutely priceless.

Watch:

Under Dravid's reign as India head coach, the side reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup that was the 50-year-old's first ICC tournament in the role. At the start of the year, Dravid had also attended a review meeting with the BCCI bosses as well as captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Chetan Sharma, as the group discussed on the future pathways for the team.

One of Dravid's major tasks this year is steering the Indian team to ODI World Cup glory; India will host the marquee tournament in October-November later this year and the side will be aiming to end a 10-year trophy drought. India's last ICC tournament victory came in the 2013 Champions Trophy. India are also in the race for the final of the World Test Championship that place in June; the side is currently second in the table and will meet first-placed Australia in a four-Test series in February.

