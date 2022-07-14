Watch: Team India stars, fans laugh hysterically at Ishan Kishan's failed attempt to jump over teammate's shoulders

Team India has enjoyed impressive outings in the white-ball series against England on the ongoing tour. While the side registered a 2-1 series win over the English team in T20Is, Rohit Sharma's men secured a dominant 10-wicket win over England in the first one-dayer at Oval. India had also registered similarly dominant victories in the shortest format, beating England by 50 and 49 runs in the first two games respectively.

And while the Indian fans did enjoy their time watching the side thrashing England in both games, the players looked to be in gaming mood too. On Thursday, a fan who attended one of the games in the T20I series between India and England posted a hilarious video of some of the team’s younger players goofing around and having fun on the field during a break of play in the match.

The video shows young wicketkeeper batsman Ishan Kishan take a running start and jumping over the shoulders of a teammate, before losing control and hitting the ground with limbs flailing. It was an action which sent the fans and teammates — including Ruturaj Gaikwad and Umran Malik — into laughter at the humour of the scene, with some players literally rolling on the floor with laughter at the sight.

In what is the first overseas tour for several of the players, and an environment with many Indian fans in the ground, it certainly looked as if the young players were enjoying themselves out on the pitch in a festival atmosphere at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Kishan had played in the first T20I of the series, while Bishnoi and Malik would play in the third and final match of the series. India pulled through as victors 2-1, with a particularly dominant display of cricket at Edgbaston in the second T20I.

